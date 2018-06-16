C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. trimmed its stake in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,805 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the first quarter worth $135,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RL has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Cowen set a $160.00 target price on Ralph Lauren and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine lowered Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on Ralph Lauren and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.13.

Ralph Lauren opened at $139.71 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.70. Ralph Lauren Corp has a 1-year low of $70.28 and a 1-year high of $145.94.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.17%.

In other Ralph Lauren news, insider David R. Lauren sold 1,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.94, for a total value of $252,146.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 633,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,509,179.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 32.93% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; accessories, which comprise footwear, eyewear, watches, fine jewelry, hats, belts, and leather goods, such as handbags and luggage; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, paints, tabletops, and giftware; and fragrances.

