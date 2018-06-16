SCHWAB STRATEGI/SHORT-TERM US T ETF (SCHO) Stake Decreased by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. trimmed its stake in SCHWAB STRATEGI/SHORT-TERM US T ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 56.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,401 shares during the quarter. SCHWAB STRATEGI/SHORT-TERM US T ETF accounts for 0.9% of C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in SCHWAB STRATEGI/SHORT-TERM US T ETF were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHO. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SCHWAB STRATEGI/SHORT-TERM US T ETF in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SCHWAB STRATEGI/SHORT-TERM US T ETF by 78.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of SCHWAB STRATEGI/SHORT-TERM US T ETF by 232.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SCHWAB STRATEGI/SHORT-TERM US T ETF by 69.9% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SCHWAB STRATEGI/SHORT-TERM US T ETF in the first quarter valued at $191,000.

Get SCHWAB STRATEGI/SHORT-TERM US T ETF alerts:

SCHWAB STRATEGI/SHORT-TERM US T ETF stock opened at $49.63 on Friday. SCHWAB STRATEGI/SHORT-TERM US T ETF has a 1 year low of $49.55 and a 1 year high of $50.57.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.0708 per share. This is a positive change from SCHWAB STRATEGI/SHORT-TERM US T ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 1st.

Receive News & Ratings for SCHWAB STRATEGI/SHORT-TERM US T ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCHWAB STRATEGI/SHORT-TERM US T ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.