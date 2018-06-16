Insider Selling: Cable One Inc (CABO) Major Shareholder Sells 2,876 Shares of Stock

Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) major shareholder Donald Graham sold 2,876 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $653.23, for a total value of $1,878,689.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Donald Graham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 11th, Donald Graham sold 4,316 shares of Cable One stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $662.60, for a total value of $2,859,781.60.

On Monday, June 4th, Donald Graham sold 3,022 shares of Cable One stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.10, for a total value of $1,988,778.20.

On Thursday, May 31st, Donald Graham sold 1,903 shares of Cable One stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.35, for a total value of $1,247,131.05.

Shares of CABO stock opened at $702.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.25. Cable One Inc has a one year low of $597.40 and a one year high of $788.00.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $7.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $265.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.47 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 23.95%. Cable One’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.60 EPS. research analysts expect that Cable One Inc will post 30.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 22nd were paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 21st. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is 32.39%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cable One in the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $781.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Cable One in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cable One has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $779.75.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers data services, including home.cableone.net, an Internet portal that provides various email addresses; and WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home.

