Insider Selling: Cabot Corp (CBT) Insider Sells 4,149 Shares of Stock

Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) insider Hobart Kalkstein sold 4,149 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $264,706.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,524 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,231.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Cabot traded down $0.80, hitting $63.85, on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company had a trading volume of 654,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,557. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.38. Cabot Corp has a 12-month low of $50.56 and a 12-month high of $68.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 15.83% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $818.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Cabot’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Cabot Corp will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 24th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.48%.

CBT has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. TheStreet lowered Cabot from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Loop Capital set a $80.00 target price on Cabot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Cabot in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in Cabot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Cabot during the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Cabot by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. TLP Group LLC boosted its stake in Cabot by 5,625.0% during the 1st quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Cabot during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers carbon black, a form of elemental carbon used to enhance the physical properties of the systems and applications in which it is incorporated; and rubber blacks for use as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive in tires, hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods.

