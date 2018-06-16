CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock (NYSE:CACI) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock (NYSE:CACI) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 682,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 2.77% of CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock worth $103,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CACI. 6 Meridian bought a new position in CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC bought a new position in CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CACI stock opened at $167.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock has a fifty-two week low of $118.10 and a fifty-two week high of $170.90.

CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock (NYSE:CACI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. research analysts forecast that CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock news, CEO Kenneth Asbury sold 18,994 shares of CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total transaction of $3,118,814.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,700 shares in the company, valued at $9,638,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CACI. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Noble Financial raised CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. UBS Group raised CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.36.

CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

