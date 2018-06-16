Cadence Bancorp (CADE) & City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Head-To-Head Survey

City (NASDAQ: CHCO) and Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

Get City alerts:

This table compares City and Cadence Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets City 27.09% 12.66% 1.53% Cadence Bancorp 22.08% 10.00% 1.27%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for City and Cadence Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score City 0 2 0 0 2.00 Cadence Bancorp 0 2 3 1 2.83

City currently has a consensus target price of $72.00, suggesting a potential downside of 5.86%. Cadence Bancorp has a consensus target price of $29.20, suggesting a potential downside of 2.67%. Given Cadence Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cadence Bancorp is more favorable than City.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares City and Cadence Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio City $206.54 million 5.72 $54.31 million $3.94 19.41 Cadence Bancorp $430.78 million 5.82 $102.35 million $1.48 20.27

Cadence Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than City. City is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cadence Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.3% of City shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.8% of Cadence Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of City shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Cadence Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

City has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cadence Bancorp has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

City pays an annual dividend of $1.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Cadence Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. City pays out 46.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cadence Bancorp pays out 33.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Cadence Bancorp beats City on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About City

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also provides commercial and industrial loans that consist of loans to corporate and other legal entity borrowers primarily in small to mid-size industrial and commercial companies; commercial real estate loans comprising commercial mortgages, which are secured by nonresidential and multi-family residential properties; residential real estate loans to consumers for the purchase or refinance of a residence; first-lien home equity loans; consumer loans that are secured and unsecured by automobiles, boats, recreational vehicles, certificates of deposit, and other personal property; and demand deposit account overdrafts. In addition, the company offers mortgage banking services, including fixed and adjustable-rate mortgages, construction financing, production of conventional and government insured mortgages, secondary marketing, and mortgage servicing. Further, it provides deposit services for commercial customers comprising treasury management, lockbox, and other cash management services; merchant credit card services; wealth management, trust, investment, and custodial services for commercial and individual customers; and corporate trust and institutional custody, financial and estate planning, and retirement plan services, as well as automated-teller-machine, interactive-teller-machine, mobile banking, and debit card services. As of January 31, 2018, the company operated through a network of 86 branches in West Virginia, Virginia, Kentucky, and Ohio. City Holding Company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Charleston, West Virginia.

About Cadence Bancorp

Cadence Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Cadence Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial and industrial, and residential and commercial real estate loans; other consumer loans, such as home equity, auto, boat, and personal installment loans; and shared national credits. In addition, it offers wealth management, and other fiduciary and private banking services under the Linscomb & Williams and Cadence Trust brands. Further, the company provides life, disability, long-term care, homeowner's, property and casualty, and key person insurance products, as well as buy-sell agreements to retail customers; and business owner, commercial vehicle, property and liability, workers compensation, and specialty liability policies to commercial customers under the Cadence Insurance Services and Cadence Investment Services brands through financial consultants and advisors, and third party partners, as well as directly. Additionally, it offers various financial services comprising debit and credit cards; treasury management and merchant services; employee and payroll benefit solutions; automated clearing house, lock-box, and remote deposit capture services; international trade finance; and international trade, foreign exchange, and other treasury services, as well as online, mobile, and telephone banking services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 63 full-service and 2 drive-thru branches in Alabama, Florida, Texas, Mississippi, and Tennessee, as well as 78 ATMs and 9 ITMs. The company was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Cadence Bancorporation is a subsidiary of Cadence Bancorp, LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.