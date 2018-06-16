Stephens Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Cadence Bancorp (CADE)

Stephens restated their buy rating on shares of Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) in a research report report published on Thursday, May 24th. They currently have a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Cadence Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Cadence Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.83.

Cadence Bancorp opened at $30.00 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.67. Cadence Bancorp has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $31.44.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $116.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.40 million. Cadence Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 22.08%. equities analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorp will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Cadence Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,935,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,941,000 after buying an additional 619,665 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,682,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,051,000 after buying an additional 1,160,585 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,890,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,473,000 after buying an additional 907,492 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,409,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,228,000 after buying an additional 433,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,072,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,214,000 after buying an additional 314,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.79% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Cadence Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

