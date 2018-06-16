Cae Inc (TSE:CAE) Announces $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Cae Inc (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, June 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th.

Shares of TSE:CAE traded up C$0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$27.70. The company had a trading volume of 917,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,487. CAE has a 1-year low of C$19.57 and a 1-year high of C$28.15.

Get CAE alerts:

In other CAE news, insider Gennaro Colabatistto bought 11,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$18.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$204,091.80.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CAE shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CAE from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on CAE from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. CIBC upped their target price on CAE from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 28th. Scotiabank upped their target price on CAE from C$24.25 to C$28.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CAE from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$27.56.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment worldwide. It operates in three segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.