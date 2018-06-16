CAI International Inc (CAI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

CAI International Inc (NYSE:CAI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.40.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CAI. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CAI International in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of CAI International in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CAI International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of CAI International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

In other news, CEO Victor Garcia purchased 2,079 shares of CAI International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,025. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Ogawa sold 1,225,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $27,947,131.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,999.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CAI International during the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of CAI International by 167.1% during the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 7,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CAI International during the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAI International during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of CAI International during the 4th quarter worth $330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

CAI International stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,476. CAI International has a 12-month low of $18.82 and a 12-month high of $40.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. CAI International had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The business had revenue of $95.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. CAI International’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that CAI International will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

About CAI International

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Container Leasing, Rail Leasing, and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

