Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Increases Stake in Deutsche Bank AG (DB)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) by 219.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,892 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 28,772 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Deutsche Bank were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $690,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 204,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 35,862 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank by 133.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,359,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489,535 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank by 177.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 135,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 86,353 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 129,733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 42,254 shares during the period. 20.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Deutsche Bank opened at $11.10 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Deutsche Bank AG has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $20.23.

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Deutsche Bank had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $8.57 billion for the quarter. equities research analysts expect that Deutsche Bank AG will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DB shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Deutsche Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Deutsche Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.41.

Deutsche Bank Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

