Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 11,600 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 61.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,600 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18,101,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,549,342,000 after acquiring an additional 641,989 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 13.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,228,015 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $276,285,000 after acquiring an additional 380,299 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,692,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $153,628,000 after acquiring an additional 165,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $107,176,000 after acquiring an additional 16,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 852,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,927,000 after acquiring an additional 22,858 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACGL stock opened at $80.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.63. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $77.12 and a 52 week high of $102.60.

Arch Capital Group shares are going to split before the market opens on Tuesday, June 19th. The 3-1 split was announced on Wednesday, May 9th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, June 18th.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACGL. ValuEngine raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $96.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.50.

In other Arch Capital Group news, Director Brian S. Posner bought 3,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.63 per share, for a total transaction of $235,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,921,638.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Donald Lyons sold 12,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total transaction of $940,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

