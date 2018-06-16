Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 1,740 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 42.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,156,622 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,141,491,000 after acquiring an additional 48,978 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth approximately $2,444,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 4,635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $306.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $356.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Wolfe Research lowered TransDigm Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.00.

In other news, insider Roger Jones sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.70, for a total transaction of $1,508,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,715,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.49, for a total value of $5,002,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,339,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,200 shares of company stock valued at $29,786,184. Corporate insiders own 10.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TransDigm Group opened at $339.91 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $249.57 and a 52-week high of $346.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.92. The company has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.80.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $933.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.30 million. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 19.77%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 17.17 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States. The company's Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

