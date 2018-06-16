Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.40-2.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.45. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$2.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.81 billion.

Shares of NYSE CAL opened at $33.56 on Friday. Caleres has a twelve month low of $22.39 and a twelve month high of $37.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The textile maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). Caleres had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $632.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Caleres’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Caleres will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 18th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Caleres’s payout ratio is 12.96%.

Several research firms recently commented on CAL. Buckingham Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Caleres in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caleres from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Caleres from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Loop Capital began coverage on Caleres in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. They set a hold rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Caleres in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.17.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.81, for a total value of $63,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,026.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total transaction of $173,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,742,896.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,089 shares of company stock worth $1,880,878. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

