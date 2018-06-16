California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Position in ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,397 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 18,094 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.19% of ServiceNow worth $54,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 130.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 115,240 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,026,000 after buying an additional 65,240 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 189,966 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,770,000 after purchasing an additional 41,642 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,672 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,030,000 after purchasing an additional 114,232 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 320,719 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,819,000 after purchasing an additional 15,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on ServiceNow from $165.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on ServiceNow from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.44.

ServiceNow opened at $186.35 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. ServiceNow Inc has a 1-year low of $100.69 and a 1-year high of $187.39. The company has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 54.31 and a beta of 1.11.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. ServiceNow had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $589.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 3,179 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.87, for a total value of $581,343.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,665,031.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 15,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.13, for a total transaction of $2,677,472.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,767,071.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 480,656 shares of company stock worth $82,147,437 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers service management solutions for customer service, human resources, security operations, and other enterprise departments. It operates ServiceNow platform that provides workflow automation, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, performance analytics, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

