Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Position Decreased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 330,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,409 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.26% of Rockwell Automation worth $57,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth $139,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth $141,000. Cpwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Rockwell Automation opened at $177.66 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $155.81 and a 12-month high of $210.72.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.38% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 54.44%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $894,054.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,000,204.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $180.00 to $173.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.79.

Rockwell Automation Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

