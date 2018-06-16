California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Position in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $10,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $643,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,286,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $349,773,000 after acquiring an additional 58,433 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 491,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,333,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,354,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Leerink Swann raised their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $88.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $84.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Sarepta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.51.

Sarepta Therapeutics opened at $102.29 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of -62.37 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 13.37 and a quick ratio of 12.28. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $31.80 and a 12 month high of $104.50.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.23). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 83.88% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%. The company had revenue of $64.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 295.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin.

