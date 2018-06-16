California Public Employees Retirement System Takes Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 108,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,152,000. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Booking at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new position in Booking during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth $108,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth $121,000. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Argus upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,520.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Booking to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Booking from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Booking in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,600.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Booking currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,172.07.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,141.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,630.56 and a one year high of $2,228.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.21.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $12.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.68 by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 18.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.88 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 88.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,094.11, for a total transaction of $617,762.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

