California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 10,742 Shares of Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (SERV)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,742 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Servicemaster Global worth $11,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Servicemaster Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Servicemaster Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Servicemaster Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Servicemaster Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Servicemaster Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000.

Get Servicemaster Global alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Servicemaster Global from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Servicemaster Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Servicemaster Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Servicemaster Global from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Nomura raised their target price on shares of Servicemaster Global from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Servicemaster Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.30.

Shares of Servicemaster Global opened at $59.50 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.97. Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $38.78 and a 12-month high of $59.70.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.04 million. Servicemaster Global had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. research analysts forecast that Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Timothy M. Haynes sold 55,363 shares of Servicemaster Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total value of $2,944,204.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Susan Hunsberger sold 61,716 shares of Servicemaster Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $3,532,006.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,148.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Servicemaster Global Company Profile

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Terminix, American Home Shield, and the Franchise Services Group. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

Receive News & Ratings for Servicemaster Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Servicemaster Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.