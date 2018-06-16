California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 53,504 Shares of F.N.B. Corp (FNB)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 852,411 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 53,504 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.26% of F.N.B. worth $11,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FNB. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 3,912 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,773,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,510,000 after buying an additional 140,462 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 4,020 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 69,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 8,857 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 11,539 shares during the period. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FNB shares. TheStreet raised shares of F.N.B. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

In other news, Chairman Stephen J. Gurgovits purchased 4,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.52 per share, with a total value of $55,026.40. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 256,329 shares in the company, valued at $3,465,568.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Jo Dively purchased 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.52 per share, with a total value of $50,024.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,836. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 10,770 shares of company stock valued at $145,250 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. opened at $13.82 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.90. F.N.B. Corp has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.91.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. F.N.B. had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. F.N.B.’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that F.N.B. Corp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 31st. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Consumer Finance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

