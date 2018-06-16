California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 9,949 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 385,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,949 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.25% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $59,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at $153,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 694.2% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stanley Black & Decker opened at $141.95 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.33 and a 1-year high of $176.62.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.04. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 5th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 33.83%.

In related news, Director Michael David Hankin bought 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $143.28 per share, for a total transaction of $50,148.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on SWK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $178.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. B. Riley set a $195.00 target price on Stanley Black & Decker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Northcoast Research set a $182.00 target price on Stanley Black & Decker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.50.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides tools and storage, engineered fastening and infrastructure, and security solutions worldwide. The company's Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders, as well as pneumatic tools and fasteners, including nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; and consumer products, such as lawn and garden products comprising hedge and string trimmers, lawn mowers, and edgers and related accessories, as well as home products, such as hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances.

