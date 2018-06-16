California Public Employees Retirement System Has $22.50 Million Position in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 562,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53,584 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of Fidelity National Financial worth $22,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,216,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $597,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,840 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,904,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,740,000 after buying an additional 779,800 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 118.4% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,297,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,926,000 after buying an additional 703,287 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 630.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 630,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,737,000 after buying an additional 544,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $14,453,000. 81.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $38.19 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $42.52. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 52.86%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FNF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

In other news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 18,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $778,357.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 261,696 shares in the company, valued at $10,828,980.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 1,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $40,559.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,016.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,303 shares of company stock valued at $4,427,622. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides title insurance, technology, and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including collection and trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

