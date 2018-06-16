California Resources (CRC) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for California Resources (NYSE: CRC):

5/17/2018 – California Resources was given a new $41.00 price target on by analysts at Imperial Capital. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/16/2018 – California Resources was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “California Resources Corporation is engaged in exploration and production of oil and gas. The Company produces, gathers, processes and markets crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids and electricity primarily in the State of California. California Resources Corporation is based in Los Angeles, California. “

5/7/2018 – California Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Imperial Capital from $30.00 to $35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/7/2018 – California Resources was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “California Resources Corporation is engaged in exploration and production of oil and gas. The Company produces, gathers, processes and markets crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids and electricity primarily in the State of California. California Resources Corporation is based in Los Angeles, California. “

5/4/2018 – California Resources was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

5/4/2018 – California Resources was given a new $38.00 price target on by analysts at Bank of America. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2018 – California Resources was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “California Resources Corporation is engaged in exploration and production of oil and gas. The Company produces, gathers, processes and markets crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids and electricity primarily in the State of California. California Resources Corporation is based in Los Angeles, California. “

4/26/2018 – California Resources was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/26/2018 – California Resources was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/6/2018 – California Resources was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of California Resources traded down $0.19, hitting $36.32, during mid-day trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. 79,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,714,213. California Resources has a twelve month low of $6.47 and a twelve month high of $40.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 5.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.56.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.93. The business had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that California Resources will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Harry T. Mcmahon bought 35,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $503,815.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 48,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,601.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in California Resources by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,812,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,231,000 after buying an additional 70,300 shares during the last quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in California Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $26,082,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in California Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $909,000. Masters Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in California Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $19,440,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in California Resources by 1,032.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 36,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 33,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

