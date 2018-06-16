CaliphCoin (CALC) Market Cap Tops $554.00

CaliphCoin (CURRENCY:CALC) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 1:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. In the last week, CaliphCoin has traded flat against the US dollar. One CaliphCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. CaliphCoin has a market capitalization of $554.00 and $0.00 worth of CaliphCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00071617 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000376 BTC.

ClearCoin (CLR) traded 40.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000097 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000044 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00104052 BTC.

BitSerial (BTE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00120621 BTC.

CaliphCoin Coin Profile

CaliphCoin (CALC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2016. CaliphCoin’s total supply is 148,677,180 coins and its circulating supply is 6,651,808 coins. The official website for CaliphCoin is caliphcoin.eu. CaliphCoin’s official Twitter account is @http://caliphcoin.eu/ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CaliphCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaliphCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CaliphCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase.

