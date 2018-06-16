Callisto Network (CLO) Price Reaches $0.0333 on Top Exchanges

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. During the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded down 26.6% against the US dollar. Callisto Network has a market cap of $11.17 million and $47,637.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Callisto Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0333 or 0.00000510 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $500.85 or 0.07660230 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00221642 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001601 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000220 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Callisto Network Coin Profile

Callisto Network (CRYPTO:CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 16th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 361,740,853 coins and its circulating supply is 335,145,409 coins. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network.

Callisto Network Coin Trading

Callisto Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Callisto Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Callisto Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

