Calyxt Inc (NASDAQ:CLXT) Insider Daniel F. Voytas Sells 4,666 Shares

Calyxt Inc (NASDAQ:CLXT) insider Daniel F. Voytas sold 4,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total value of $77,595.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Daniel F. Voytas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 15th, Daniel F. Voytas sold 7,539 shares of Calyxt stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $146,935.11.

On Tuesday, May 8th, Daniel F. Voytas sold 4,083 shares of Calyxt stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $63,613.14.

On Friday, April 20th, Daniel F. Voytas sold 4,666 shares of Calyxt stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total value of $78,715.42.

On Monday, April 9th, Daniel F. Voytas sold 4,083 shares of Calyxt stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total value of $58,713.54.

Shares of Calyxt opened at $20.02 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Calyxt Inc has a 1 year low of $9.26 and a 1 year high of $31.89. The company has a market cap of $536.60 million and a PE ratio of -17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 17.79 and a current ratio of 17.79.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.13. Calyxt had a negative return on equity of 60.81% and a negative net margin of 5,930.60%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. sell-side analysts expect that Calyxt Inc will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Calyxt by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 7,260 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Calyxt by 151.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 11,064 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Calyxt in the 3rd quarter worth $323,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Calyxt in the 3rd quarter worth $358,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Calyxt in the 4th quarter worth $330,000. 21.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLXT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calyxt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Calyxt in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Calyxt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.38.

Calyxt Company Profile

Calyxt, Inc, a consumer-centric food- and agriculture-focused company, develops healthier specialty food ingredients and food crops using gene-editing technology for plants in the United States. It engages in the development of high oleic soybeans, high fiber wheat, herbicide tolerant wheat, powdery mildew resistant wheat, enhanced oil composition and herbicide tolerant canola, enhanced quality and herbicide tolerant alfalfa, late blight resistant potatoes, and cold storable/reduced browning potatoes, as well as enhanced protein composition, drought tolerant, herbicide tolerant, and enhanced yield soybeans.

