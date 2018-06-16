Cambria Investment Management L.P. Takes Position in Schnitzer Steel Industries (SCHN)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHN. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. purchased a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SCHN. BidaskClub raised shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.25.

Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries opened at $35.80 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 52 week low of $18.65 and a 52 week high of $38.85. The company has a market capitalization of $885.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 1.46.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.51. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $559.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 11th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.02%.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR); and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment buys, collects, processes, recycles, sells, and brokers scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

