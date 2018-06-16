Cambria Investment Management L.P. Takes $264,000 Position in First Solar, Inc. (FSLR)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,722 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FSLR. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in First Solar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Solar by 381.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,700 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Bank of America downgraded First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on First Solar from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Solar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

In related news, insider Bryan Robert Schumaker sold 848 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $67,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 3,142 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $234,487.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,047,045.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,531 shares of company stock worth $1,681,977 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $51.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.81. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.33 and a 1 year high of $81.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.78.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.47 million. First Solar had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a positive return on equity of 6.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Components and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators.

