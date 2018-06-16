Cambria Investment Management L.P. Takes $237,000 Position in Kimball International Inc Class B (KBAL)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kimball International Inc Class B (NASDAQ:KBAL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KBAL. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Kimball International Inc Class B by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 71,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimball International Inc Class B by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 274,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after acquiring an additional 54,779 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimball International Inc Class B in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Kimball International Inc Class B in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Kimball International Inc Class B by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 11,869 shares in the last quarter. 64.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimball International Inc Class B opened at $16.36 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Kimball International Inc Class B has a fifty-two week low of $15.40 and a fifty-two week high of $20.97. The firm has a market cap of $598.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.54.

Kimball International Inc Class B (NASDAQ:KBAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Kimball International Inc Class B had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $157.90 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 25th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 22nd.

KBAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut Kimball International Inc Class B from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub raised Kimball International Inc Class B from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd.

Kimball International Inc Class B Profile

Kimball International, Inc manufactures and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brand names in the United States and internationally. The company provides office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions comprising headboards, tables, seating, vanities, and casegoods for hotel properties and mixed use developments.

