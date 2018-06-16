Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,054,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,072,000 after purchasing an additional 236,694 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,642,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,070,000 after purchasing an additional 258,749 shares in the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 1,612,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,778,000 after purchasing an additional 431,914 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,040,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,390,000 after purchasing an additional 108,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 955,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares in the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on PFG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Principal Financial Group from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $68.00 price target on Principal Financial Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Principal Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

In other Principal Financial Group news, insider James P. Mccaughan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $1,126,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $56.40 on Friday. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $54.88 and a 52 week high of $75.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group Inc will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 1st.

Principal Financial Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 7th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

