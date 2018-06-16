Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 9,239 Shares of Metlife Inc (MET)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,239 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Metlife were worth $3,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Metlife by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,883,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027,327 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Metlife by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,899,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,335 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Metlife by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,196,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,700,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,982 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Metlife by 673.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,174,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Metlife by 9,943.0% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 907,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,908,000 after purchasing an additional 898,947 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Metlife traded down $0.46, hitting $46.31, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. 13,656,048 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,008,794. Metlife Inc has a twelve month low of $43.38 and a twelve month high of $55.91. The stock has a market cap of $47.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $15.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.52 billion. Metlife had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Metlife Inc will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 7th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is a boost from Metlife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 4th. Metlife’s payout ratio is presently 37.33%.

Metlife declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently commented on MET. Goldman Sachs Group cut Metlife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.91 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, June 4th. ValuEngine cut Metlife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metlife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Metlife from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.81.

In related news, Director Gerald L. Hassell bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.18 per share, for a total transaction of $461,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Metlife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

