Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.15% of Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Brown Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 613.5% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 3,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 939.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $420,000.

Get Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

VCLT traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,301. Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.90 and a fifty-two week high of $96.52.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 4th were given a $0.339 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $4.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 1st.

About Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.