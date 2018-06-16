Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 11,629 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 44.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,629 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth $286,000. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth $371,000. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,038,090 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,827,000 after buying an additional 393,250 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth $69,523,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 33,944 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the period. 65.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Suncor Energy opened at $39.17 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.96 and a 52 week high of $41.81. The company has a market capitalization of $65.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 7.54%. equities analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 4th will be paid a $0.2797 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 1st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.51%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SU. Zacks Investment Research raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. ValuEngine raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Suncor Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

