243,345 Shares in KT Corp (NYSE:KT) Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in KT Corp (NYSE:KT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 243,345 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,334,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of KT by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KT by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 6,569 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KT by 66.0% during the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 20,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 8,021 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of KT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of KT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. 29.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KT alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Nomura downgraded shares of KT from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $18.00.

KT traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.99. The company had a trading volume of 672,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,060. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.54. KT Corp has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $18.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

KT Profile

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services in Korea. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; Internet phone services; broadband Internet access and other Internet-related services, including Internet protocol television (IPTV) services; and data communication services, including leased line and dedicated broadband Internet connection services to institutional customers.

Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.