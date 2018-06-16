Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $544,000 Stake in Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (APTS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 51.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,944 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.10% of Preferred Apartment Communities worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,805,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,807,000 after acquiring an additional 362,272 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,276,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,113,000 after buying an additional 50,638 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 702,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,217,000 after buying an additional 88,996 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 451,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after buying an additional 121,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 403,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,720,000 after buying an additional 85,700 shares during the last quarter. 57.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Preferred Apartment Communities alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 11th. B. Riley set a $16.00 price objective on Preferred Apartment Communities and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine lowered Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. SunTrust Banks set a $16.00 price objective on Preferred Apartment Communities and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $18.00 price target on Preferred Apartment Communities and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.43.

Shares of Preferred Apartment Communities opened at $14.62 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $578.10 million, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.32. Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $22.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.38. Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 1.02% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $90.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.96 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a $0.255 dividend. This is an increase from Preferred Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.39%.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS), or the Company, is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to acquire and operate multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. As part of our business strategy, we may enter into forward purchase contracts or purchase options for to-be-built multifamily communities and we may make real estate related loans, provide deposit arrangements or provide performance assurances, as may be necessary or appropriate, in connection with the development of multifamily communities and other properties.

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.