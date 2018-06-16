Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Pattern Energy Group Inc (PEGI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,490 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pattern Energy Group were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEGI. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Pattern Energy Group by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. BKS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pattern Energy Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Pattern Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pattern Energy Group in the first quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 33.3% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PEGI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pattern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Pattern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Pattern Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $22.00 price target on shares of Pattern Energy Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 17th. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.50 price target on shares of Pattern Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.35.

NASDAQ:PEGI opened at $19.35 on Friday. Pattern Energy Group Inc has a 52 week low of $16.58 and a 52 week high of $26.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $1.17. Pattern Energy Group had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $111.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Pattern Energy Group Inc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th will be issued a $0.422 dividend. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. Pattern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 889.47%.

Pattern Energy Group Inc, an independent power company, focuses on the construction, ownership, and operation of various power projects in the United States, Canada, and Chile. It holds interests in various wind and solar power projects. The company sells electricity and renewable energy credits primarily to local utilities and local liquid independent system organizations markets.

