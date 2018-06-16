Camden National (CAC) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Finds

News stories about Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Camden National earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.808446968761 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

CAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Camden National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Get Camden National alerts:

Camden National stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.11. 57,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,611. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.71 million, a PE ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. Camden National has a fifty-two week low of $37.10 and a fifty-two week high of $47.41.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. The firm had revenue of $37.71 million for the quarter. Camden National had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 17.56%. analysts forecast that Camden National will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits.

Receive News & Ratings for Camden National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.