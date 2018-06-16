CampusCoin (CRYPTO:CMPCO) Price Down 13% Over Last Week

CampusCoin (CURRENCY:CMPCO) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One CampusCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange. CampusCoin has a market capitalization of $2.42 million and approximately $20,324.00 worth of CampusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CampusCoin has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DNotes (NOTE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00026178 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00001366 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00019420 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded down 45.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003015 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000180 BTC.

The Cypherfunks (FUNK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About CampusCoin

CampusCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 6th, 2017. CampusCoin’s total supply is 626,209,549 coins and its circulating supply is 426,209,549 coins. CampusCoin’s official Twitter account is @CampusCoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CampusCoin is /r/Campuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CampusCoin is www.campuscoinproject.org. CampusCoin’s official message board is bitcoingarden.org/forum/index.php?topic=16647.0.

CampusCoin Coin Trading

CampusCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CampusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CampusCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CampusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

