Canaccord Genuity Initiates Coverage on NANO DIMENSION/S (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of NANO DIMENSION/S (NASDAQ:NNDM) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 22nd. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of NANO DIMENSION/S in a research note on Thursday, May 17th.

NNDM stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.33. 1,808,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,754,703. NANO DIMENSION/S has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $6.37. The firm has a market cap of $39.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.81.

NANO DIMENSION/S (NASDAQ:NNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NANO DIMENSION/S had a negative return on equity of 75.88% and a negative net margin of 1,277.56%. The firm had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter. equities analysts expect that NANO DIMENSION/S will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NANO DIMENSION/S stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in NANO DIMENSION/S (NASDAQ:NNDM) by 82.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,629 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 27,320 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of NANO DIMENSION/S worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

NANO DIMENSION/S Company Profile

Nano Dimension Ltd., through its subsidiary, Nano Dimension Technologies Ltd., develops three-dimensional (3D) printed circuit board printers. It also develops conductive and dielectric ink. Nano Dimension Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

