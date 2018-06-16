Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) PT Raised to C$22.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$20.37 to C$22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, May 24th.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ARE. AltaCorp Capital reissued an underperform rating on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Aecon Group from a tender rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$20.37 to C$17.50 in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$20.37 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$19.65.

Shares of Aecon Group opened at C$15.71 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Aecon Group has a 52-week low of C$14.13 and a 52-week high of C$20.06.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The company reported C($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C($0.20). Aecon Group had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of C$543.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$732.40 million.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc provides construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Infrastructure, Energy, Mining, and Concessions. The Infrastructure segment is involved in the construction of roads and bridges, and rail and transit systems, as well as in asphalt production and aggregates, municipal construction, commercial site design, and material engineering and design activities.

