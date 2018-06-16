Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cut by National Bank Financial (TSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 23rd, according to Zacks Investment Research. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the company will earn $2.87 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.95. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q4 2018 earnings at $2.96 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $11.96 EPS and Q1 2019 earnings at $3.21 EPS.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CM. Citigroup upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$133.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$131.00 to C$127.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$126.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Eight Capital set a C$140.00 price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$131.17.

CM stock traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$115.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,464,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,121. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of C$103.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$124.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 28th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 27th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.