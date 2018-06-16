Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) will report earnings of $0.56 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.66. Canadian Natural Resources posted earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 154.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will report full-year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $3.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Canadian Natural Resources.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 14.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS.

CNQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group began coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $34.46. 3,066,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,906,408. The stock has a market cap of $43.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $27.52 and a 1-year high of $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Canadian Natural Resources declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 14th that allows the company to repurchase 61,300,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas producer to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a $0.2609 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 32.0% in the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 56,948 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 13,796 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 5.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 796,862 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,032,000 after purchasing an additional 41,103 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 5.8% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 13,361,305 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $420,480,000 after purchasing an additional 736,863 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 350.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 694,760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,864,000 after purchasing an additional 540,424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

