Canadian Natural Resource (NYSE:CNQ) Given New $64.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Canadian Natural Resource (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $64.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canadian Natural Resource from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Canadian Natural Resource in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Canadian Natural Resource from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Get Canadian Natural Resource alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CNQ traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.22. 3,669,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,170,114. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $39.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.31. Canadian Natural Resource has a fifty-two week low of $27.52 and a fifty-two week high of $38.20.

Canadian Natural Resource (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Canadian Natural Resource had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 14.43%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resource will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resource declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 14th that permits the company to buyback 61,300,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas producer to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2609 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. Canadian Natural Resource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.10%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNQ. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resource during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Premia Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resource during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resource during the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Ostrum Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resource in the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resource in the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. Institutional investors own 59.72% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resource Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.