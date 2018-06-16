Barclays Boosts Canadian Western Bank (CWB) Price Target to C$38.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note released on Friday, June 8th.

CWB has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 9th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, June 8th. Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$39.36.

TSE CWB traded down C$0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$35.90. 212,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,068. Canadian Western Bank has a 12-month low of C$25.41 and a 12-month high of C$40.83.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 7th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$196.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$191.40 million. Canadian Western Bank had a net margin of 33.13% and a return on equity of 11.23%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%.

In related news, Director Robert L. Phillips bought 860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$33.30 per share, with a total value of C$28,638.00. Also, insider Michael Glen Eastwood sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.35, for a total transaction of C$36,350.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,109 shares of company stock valued at $250,377.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

