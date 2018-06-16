Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Buys New Position in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 14,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,885,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,678,000 after purchasing an additional 805,658 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,550,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,202,000 after purchasing an additional 250,341 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 78,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 34,299 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $2,404,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 44,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lexington Realty Trust traded up $0.09, hitting $8.71, during midday trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company had a trading volume of 2,498,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.89. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $7.59 and a 1 year high of $10.65.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.02 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. analysts predict that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be paid a $0.1775 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.15%. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 73.20%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lexington Realty Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Lexington Realty Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.50 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Lexington Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.68.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

