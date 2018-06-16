Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Acquires New Position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cohu by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,993,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,096,000 after acquiring an additional 293,537 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Cohu by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 444,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,133,000 after purchasing an additional 43,602 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in Cohu by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 858,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,574,000 after purchasing an additional 76,478 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Cohu by 3,703.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 10,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Afam Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Cohu during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,628,000. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cohu news, VP Fellenberg Ian Von sold 22,019 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total transaction of $539,685.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 87,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,693.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William Bendush sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $69,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COHU shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Cohu from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cohu in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.80.

COHU traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,754. Cohu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $26.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $727.16 million, a PE ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.81.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $95.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.07 million. Cohu had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 14.10%. Cohu’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. Cohu’s payout ratio is 17.91%.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and servicing of semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, and thermal sub-systems for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors worldwide.

