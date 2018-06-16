Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Sells 6,328 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 60.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,128 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,328 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 158,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,424,000 after purchasing an additional 45,548 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 515,634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,008,000 after purchasing an additional 178,806 shares during the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,281,000. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 140,521 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after purchasing an additional 14,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BP PLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter valued at $923,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group traded down $0.80, hitting $64.55, during trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat. 1,417,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,173,563. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.49. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a 1-year low of $49.31 and a 1-year high of $72.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 18th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 17th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on JEC shares. Macquarie raised Jacobs Engineering Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $72.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.54.

In other news, Director Robert C. Davidson, Jr. sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.95, for a total value of $46,165.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,357.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.10 per share, for a total transaction of $256,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,883.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. It offers project services that include engineering, architectural, interiors, design, planning, and related services, as well as planning, scheduling, procurement, estimating, cost engineering, project accounting and delivery, safety, and other support services.

