Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Holdings Reduced by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,740 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 1,929 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,228,329 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $2,778,620,000 after acquiring an additional 438,549 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 12,055,862 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $470,299,000 after acquiring an additional 813,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,305,203 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $405,288,000 after acquiring an additional 197,616 shares during the last quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. now owns 8,297,053 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $326,987,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,704,703 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $303,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EXC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Exelon to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.86.

Shares of Exelon traded up $0.42, hitting $41.49, on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. 11,009,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,561,917. The stock has a market cap of $39.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $35.37 and a 52 week high of $42.67.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The energy giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Exelon had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 15th were given a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.08%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. The company owns electric generating facilities, such as nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. It also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.