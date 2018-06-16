Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $1.05 Million Stake in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lessened its position in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,297 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bunge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bunge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new stake in Bunge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Bunge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Bunge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bunge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Bunge from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bunge to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.57.

In related news, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 4,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $289,776.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,780.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bunge opened at $70.08 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. Bunge Ltd has a 12 month low of $63.87 and a 12 month high of $83.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. Bunge had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Bunge’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Bunge Ltd will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 21st. This is a positive change from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.85%.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grain, such as wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.