Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Grows Stake in The India Fund, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:IFN)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in The India Fund, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:IFN) by 128.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 0.17% of The India Fund, Inc. Common Stock worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in The India Fund, Inc. Common Stock in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in The India Fund, Inc. Common Stock in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in The India Fund, Inc. Common Stock in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in The India Fund, Inc. Common Stock in the fourth quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The India Fund, Inc. Common Stock during the 4th quarter valued at $364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IFN opened at $24.93 on Friday. The India Fund, Inc. Common Stock has a one year low of $23.93 and a one year high of $28.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 21st will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 20th.

