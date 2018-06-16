Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO) Holdings Increased by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,728 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 23.3% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 21,590,993 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $571,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076,398 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,665,074 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,320,000 after acquiring an additional 853,900 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 397.9% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 280,892 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,434,000 after acquiring an additional 224,477 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,238,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 328.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 182,508 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after acquiring an additional 139,939 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $52.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

Imperial Oil opened at $32.92 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Imperial Oil Ltd has a 12 month low of $25.91 and a 12 month high of $33.55.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The energy company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.65 billion. Imperial Oil had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be issued a $0.1479 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

